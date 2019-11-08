K.I.D.S. daycare in Pierrefonds was hit with two ‘Molotov cocktail’ firebombs early Friday morning. Daycare staff discovered the broken window, which served as the point of entry for the firebombs that had been thrown into the daycare, when they arrived for their opening shift at approximately 7:40 a.m. last Friday.
The fire department was called to the scene. The daycare was secured and regular operations were restored as of 9 a.m. on Friday morning. Police officers remained in the area throughout the day to ensure the safety of the staff and children at the daycare and to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity surrounding the area.
Operations manager Earl Adams told The Suburban that the incident occurred between 1-2 a.m. “The alarm went off, but at that moment nothing was thought of it, because with the extreme weather conditions experienced lately, the window sensor often reacts to heavy winds.” Adams said.
According to Adams, the incident is a complete mystery to him, the daycare staff and police.
Police are investigating surveillance footage belonging to the daycare as well as surrounding businesses. No arrests have been made. Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.
