The CP Holiday train will be making its annual stop at the Beaconsfield EXO commuter station Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8:20 P.M. Artists Scott Helman, Madeline Merlo and Vishten will perform from 8:30 to 9:00 P.M. Santa will be riding along for the trip and will be making his appearance at each stop along the way.
The City of Beaconsfield will provide security in collaboration with the SPVM.
Since its debut in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised over $15.8 million. Four and a half million pounds of food have been collected to help fill the shelves of food banks across North America.
Hunger and poverty affect millions of North American families, including more than six million Canadians. CP’s President and CEO Keith Creel explains that “Access to nutritious food is a basic necessity, and food bank usage is on the rise across North America. The CP Holiday Train program is our way to help in the fight against hunger by growing awareness of this issue and providing a fun and engaging way for the public to show their support.”
The community is invited to bring their families to enjoy the fun provided by the Holiday Train and to bring their donations to help those in need.
