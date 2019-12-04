With 2019 coming to an end, The Suburban has been checking in with area mayors to talk about projects for the coming year, tax increases, REM and dealing with city of Montreal’s agglomeration committee.
One of the big project’s for Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue in 2020 will be the development of the land adjacent to the Veterans Hospital awarded to the city when the jurisdiction of the hospital changed from federal to the province.
“In the best case scenario, we will find the purchaser, design the development that will be good financially for the city and get shovels in the ground,” Mayor Paola Hawa told The Suburban.
Another undertaking the city will go forward with this coming year will “be to redo parts of the boardwalk that needs a new design following the floods of 2017 and 2019,” said the mayor.
Due to the success of last year’s music on the boardwalk free outdoor shows, that has been running for years but really took off last year, the tiny stage will be getting much needed upgrade and even include a roof. The city by the water will also be building a four season skating rink.
For the REM project, Hawa is happy it is finally coming to fruition “after decades of discussion and need but our one concern is the amount of buses scheduled to arrive from Vaudreuil along Chemin Ste. Marie.”
Hawa noted that there could be as many as “60 buses an hour along a two lane road that cannot be widened.” Adjusting this dossier will be one of the city’s priorities for 2020.
Like her colleagues of the ASM (Association of Suburban Municipalities) the deal with the agglomeration “has been going on for 15 years now and has there ever been an extra police patrol, bus or social housing unit on the West Island? No but yet our contribution to the anglo keeps going up because it doesn’t matter what we say, the central city gives us no chances for appeal.”
One positive result from working with the city of Montreal in Hawa’s opinion was the creation of the Grand parc de l’Ouest (Grand Western Park), a 3,000 hectare green space park that encompasses various established green spaces such as Cap-Saint-Jacques, l’Anse-à-l’Orme and Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc among others.
