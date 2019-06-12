SADB Volunteers pitch in

The city of Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue put out a request for volunteers last week to help collect the accumulated sandbags that had been keeping the rising water at bay along the Deux Montagnes stretch of Ste. Anne street near the water line.
More than 50 volunteers, as well as members of the city’s Rugby Football Club and public employees were on hand to collect the heavy sandbags.
Participants met at the public works building bright and early this past Saturday and spent several hours working together to get the water logged sand bags moved safely away.
