SADB okay with new amended SPZ flood map

When the provincial government’s new SPZ (special Planning Zone) flood plain map was released, there was a large swath of the southern portion of Sainte Anne-de-bellevue that found itself in the new mapping schema. And like other West Island cities, there was a string number of homes and properties on the new map that had not been affected or flooded in the last 2017 and 2019 floods nor find themselves in a 20 year flood zone like the area pictured here near Godin Park in SADB.