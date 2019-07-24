SADB okay with new amended SPZ flood map

When the provincial government’s new SPZ (special Planning Zone) flood plain map was released, there was a large swath of the southern portion of Sainte Anne-de-bellevue that found itself in the new mapping schema.
And like other West Island cities, there was a string number of homes and properties on the new amp that had not been affected or flooded in the last 2017 and 2019 floods nor find themselves in a 20 year flood zone.
But unlike Dorval, Beaconsfield and Pointe Claire, Mayor Paola Hawa is satisfied with the amended changes.
The remaining properties noted as being part of the new SPZ were indeed flooded twice in the last three years and/or are part of the 20 year zone.
“There were literally hundreds of properties removed which was a big difference from the first SPZ map we received,” Hawa told The Suburban.
“And those that remain are understandable choices as the first map seemed to lack proper thoroughness,” Hawa said.
The mayor did agree that a new updated flood map was needed and is thankful that opinions and input from city council as well as concerned citizens who wrote to the government asking to be removed from the flood map.
