“Bullying is a scourge in schools and we want to engage with children to help them cope,” says Marcelo Bonança.
The main instructor at the Gracie Barra Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue martial arts school was referencing the dojo’s new and free anti-bullying initiative being offered for children aged five to 13.
“The workshops we offer will help young people develop their judgment and self-confidence; skills that will accompany them throughout their lives,” said Bonança.
The school cited statistics on bullying, noting that in this country, “almost one in four young people is involved in the problem, either as a bully, a victim or both.
This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the school located at 37 Sainte Anne Street in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue will be holding its Open House where the first introductory workshop on anti-bullying will be presented. Topics will include “various techniques and methods to deter and respond to bullying, as well as provide an introduction to the self-defense aspects of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.”
Bonança is no stranger to the program, having begun the program in his native home Brazil, before continuing after moving to Montreal. He will begin the course by “presenting a definition of bullying and how it affects people, be it the bully, those who are victims, or others and youth will learn to walk away from a bully, talk to a bully, and warn responsible adults about bullying.”
The Gracie Barra Open House and introductory class on anti-bullying for youth will take place this Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 37 Sainte Anne Street in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue.
