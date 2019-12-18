SADB launches Ste. Anne en Lumières

While it looks like the kind of picturesque Christmas Village set one would find in any holiday based film showing or streaming these days, the city of Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue is simply decorating its Main Street for the season.
Last Saturday, a choir kicked the festivities off that included an Elf
Treasure Hunt that will run until Christmas Eve. Certain businesses on the main drag have rewards for shoppers who find the elf in their premises.
- R.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.