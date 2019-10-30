SADB goes Hollywood for a day

Last Friday, the little city by the water, Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, was used as a set for a Hollywood production entitled Clouds.
Traffic was closed during the day last Friday on parts of the Main Street for most of the day with the parking area underneath the bridge used for the production vehicles and crew.
The film being shot is called Clouds and is based on the novel Fly a Little Higher written by Laura Sobiech being played by Canadian actress Neve Campbell.
Sobiech wrote the novel after her teenage son was stricken with bone cancer and how the young man used his time left on earth to inspire others. The picture is being directed by actor and director Justin Baldoni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.