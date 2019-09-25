SADB dedicates Food Forest

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to invite our past volunteers and the general public to celebrate and take photos and even sample some of the fruit and other edibles on the site,” said Ryan Young.
The Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue councillor and member of the Environment Committee was referring to new signage that has been placed along the city’s edible garden along the bike path where visitors can taste the fruits from the trees known as the Food Forest.
The sign was created with Zach Loeks and the city to let guests know the types of fruit trees and where they can be found along the bike path.
“We also have metal tags to place in the ground under various trees and bushes to identify them, and we continue to expand the site and nurture its development,” Young said.
The dedication ceremony was attended by Mayor Paola Hawa, volunteers and members of council, and was held recently as part of Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue’s Ecology Day where activities promoting healthy environmental practices were held throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.