Legault Street in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is closed for construction and residents are finding it hard to not only navigate, but to find parking as well.
According to the city, the project is a rehabilitation and is necessary work. The work has been going on since May 24th, when work crews starting to dig up the residential street to install and replace the sewer system. They will be replacing the aqueduct and sanitary sewer and adding a storm sewer.
All of the construction on the street which spans 6 blocks, has resulted in a nightmare for residents who live on it, where parking has been completely removed.
The city asked residents to use nearby side streets, but with the limited parking already in Sainte-Anne, these spots are increasingly harder to find. Residents have also expressed frustration that they don’t feel comfortable leaving their cars so far from their homes on the roads.
In response to residents’ concerns, the city opened up a nearby parking lot with only 11 spots, that is exclusively reserved for those who live on Legault street while the construction persists. The parking lot however, is about an 8-minute walk from Legault street, making it hard for residents to consider doing that walk with their groceries.
The work is expected to wrap up by the end of the month .
