A project dating back six years came to fruition last week for the employees at Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue based MDA ((MacDonald Detwiler and Associates) as its three satellites built on site were successfully launched as part of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and successfully deployed the three MDA built satellites. The three satellites have an expected operational lifetime of seven years.
The project was first announced at a press conference in 2013 where The Suburban attended. The satellite’s objectives fall under the Canada’s RSM (RADARSAT Constellation project) and are designed to identify a myriad of parameters that includes checking for weather, oil spills as well as noting impending natural disasters, detect ice, fish stocks as well as pollution.
The three satellites that will be able to completely view Canada from coast to coast with real time data that will be shared by 14 government agencies including natural resources, defense and the environment.
Besides being able to monitor the country, 90% of the entire world can be mapped out by the RSM satellites with high resolution colour images. The cost to build the RSM project was allocated by the Conservatives 2010 budget.
“Without being arrogant, Canada is a leader in this area,” said former MDA President Steve McLean said in 2013. “These new satellites will shift us from research to operational mode as for example, we will be able to see every ship in the ocean approaching our corridor.”
Current MDA President Mike Greenley spoke on behalf his team stating “we are thrilled to see the RCM satellites successfully launched,.
“RADARSAT data has been critical to enhance the Canadian economy and to ensure sovereignty and security of our vast interests, while contributing to our role in the international community on issues impacting our planet,” Greenley said.
The robotics and aerospace technology based company received other positive news at the end of May through another government contract of $39 million.
Federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau and Lac St. Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia presented the company with the news that 44 jobs will be created in order to create, design and build ten repeaters, a system attached to a satellite that intercepts distress signal beacons from across the country and then relay them to a ground operator in real time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.