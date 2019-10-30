Royal Canadian Legion’s National Poppy Campaign underway

The yearly drive began last week and will run until Remembrance Day as the Royal Canadian Legion’s National Poppy Campaign was launched with thousands of veterans and volunteers distributing the iconic symbol of our soldiers for a donation to the cause.
“This period of Remembrance is a sacred time in Canada,” said Thomas D. Irvine, Legion Dominion President.
“It is imperative that we all spend time over the coming days learning the stories of our Veterans, and thinking about the ultimate sacrifices they made so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have in Canada today,” Irvine said.
In the next two weeks, almost 20 million poppies, which is about a two thirds of the population of our country, will be distributed between now and Remembrance Day with the Legion collecting roughly that amount in donations from Canadians.
For the second year in a row, the Legion also encourages people to get a virtual poppy if need be via mypoppy.ca and social media users are encouraged to post with the hashtag #getyourpoppy to help spread the message.
Two major anniversaries will be acknowledged in tis year’s Remembrance season with it being the 75th anniversary of d Day that took place on June 6th, 1944 as well as the fifth anniversary of the ending of Canada’s Afghanistan mission.
To find out about Remembrance Day ceremonies in your municipality, consult your city’s website or your local Legion.
And when you see a veteran, thank them for their service to our country.
