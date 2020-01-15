Road closures on Highway 13 and 40 for this weekend

This coming weekend, driving will be a challenge for motorists on Highway 13 and 40 as the MTQ has announced the interchange of both highways will be closed this weekend as well as the service roads.
Starting at 11 p.m. this Friday until Monday at 5 a.m., the southbound 13 will be closed completely between Exit 6A through to the entrance of Highway 40 in the eastbound lane. This will also impact the Highway 40 exchange there and will be closed during that time frame in both directions.
The MTQ is suggesting that motorists “avoid the area and use alternate highways like the 20 & 30” and that “episodes of congestion are to be expected.”
Drivers shoud consult Quebec 511 before planning a drive and should the weather be too inclement, the work will be postponed until a later and as of yet undetermined alternative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.