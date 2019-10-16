Residents have their say for Beaconsfield’s future

Last week, interested Beaconsfield residents came out to discuss the future development for the city’s cultural centre and the library.
“This consultation evening is part of our participatory approach to gather the opinion of citizens ahead of upcoming decisions to be made by Council,” stated Mayor Georges Bourelle via press release.
The event, dubbed the Evening Exchange and part of the city’s Reimagining SPACE project, discussed five separate topics that included technology, services and use of space.
“The establishment of a new multi-purpose centre brings residents together and encourages community life,” stated the mayor. “It is a place where a community takes root and that people of all ages highly appreciate. We wish to thank everyone who has given their time so generously in this flagship project.”
The city is also seeking further input on the cultural centre and library online at imagine@beaconsfield.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.