Remembrance Day ceremony at Pointe Claire’s Field of Honour this Monday

There are 22,000 Canadian and Allied soldiers resting in Pointe Claire’s Field of Honour, having died protecting our country so that we could live in freedom.
To honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice and for our men and women in uniform defending our country around the world, a Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Field of Honour this Monday, November 11th beginning at 11 a.m.
If you have the time to honour our veterans on Remembrance Day, attendees are asked to park at the adjacent Eternal Garden Cemetery where a free shuttle service will provide a lift to the National Field of Honour entrance.
