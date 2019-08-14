REM starts prep work in SADB

Starting tomorrow and running until September 6th, the REM light rail project will begin preparatory work in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue and work will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The work is being done on the northern portion of Highway 40 between Lee Avenue and Morgan Boulevard and the work will be done by the building consortium NouvLR. The prep work will be the beginning as the construction work for the new Sainte Anne-de-Bellebvue based station will begin in earnest this fall.
Most of the work will be done on public domain land as workers need to clear trees so that REM access roads can be built as well as preparing the infrastructure for the new upcoming station.
The work will be monitored by experts in environmental practices and any at risk tree, shrub or species will be removed and transplanted elsewhere and any deforestation that occurs will be replanted within the territory with ten percent more trees added to replace those lost.
