REM releases names of new stations

Last Thursday, the new REM stations, all but Griffintown, received official names that will make up the 67 km route.
“After a rigorous process establishing toponomy of the REM network, eight stations changed names to be better integrated into the metropolitan transport grid,” said REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau. “A joint announcement concerning the Griffintown station will be made later with the city of Montréal.”
Rouillard-Moreau also noted that several factors were implemented to name the stations including “existing service points (stations or terminals) that are directly connected to the REM or converted by the REM, we maintained the existing names so as not to create confusion in landmarks for users and for new REM service points, we used the geolocation of stations (intersections or city names) so that network users can quickly recognize their location.”
The new station names were also used to “avoid copying station or bus terminal names from existing networks that will not be connected to the REM.”
For West Island users when the system is up and running in a few years, the Des Sources, Deux Montagnes, Bois-Franc, Sunnybrooke and Kirkland station names will remain but Pointe Claire will now be called Fairview Pointe Claire and the eventual Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue station will be called L’Anse-a-L’Orme.
Roxboro-Pierrefonds station will be called Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
The former Technoparc Montreal station will be called Marie-Curie and the airport station will be known as YUL-Montreal-Trudeau Airport.
“Cities and partners were also consulted during this process,” said Rouillard-Moreau.
