An information meeting on the REM was held in Pierrefonds on June 5 to inform residents of what should be expected in the coming months and years, such as upcoming construction, the principles of the project, mitigation measures and alternative modes of transport when the train line shuts down.Experts from the REM were answering questions and concerns raised by residents who attended the information session.
During the first phase of construction which will take place in early 2020, the Mount-Royal tunnel will close and service will run only from Two-Mountains to Bois-Franc, where there will be a shuttle service on the STM’s reserved lanes that will take passengers to the Cote-Vertu metro station. Alternatively, there will be a shuttle service available from Pierrefonds-Roxboro which will go directly to Cote-Vertu metro. The REM experts hosting the meeting say that there will be further information on the details of transportation options in September.
Because of the major construction that can’t be completed while the trains are in service, in mid-2021 the service will stop completely on the Two-Mountains train line. In 2022, the train will re-open between Central Station and Du Ruisseau. The Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sunnybrooke REM stations will keep their current locations and both stations with be elevated at least 5.3 meters which will eliminate level-crossing on the tracks making the stations much more secure.
Residents at the REM information meeting raised concerns regarding parking and access to the new REM stations. One resident pointed to the fact that the station in Kirkland will be inconveniently located by the urban boulevard which, when completed in 2023, will connect Antoine-Faucon and Pierrefonds boulevard to the REM station. However, the urban boulevard is reserved only for the STM, and many are finding this highly impractical.
A Pierrefonds resident, Daniel Khoury, launched a petition back in September demanding cars be allowed on the urban boulevard, and Pierrefonds borough mayor Jim Beis agrees. Although some 2,000 parking spots have been cut from the Kirkland REM station, the REM experts have assured that there will be parking at the Kirkland station but they do not yet have the number of parking spots that will be made available. As for the bus-only boulevard, they say that it is the city that is responsible, not the REM.
