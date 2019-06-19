The REM project’s construction phase will not be taking the summer off. Projects include building a new bridge in Bois-de-Liesse.
That work has already begun and will run until mid- November, its location stretching in between the Bois-Franc and Sunnybrooke stations. The objective is to double the current sized tracks as well as preparing the foundation.
Assembly of the launch beam and the retaining wall construction has been ongoing at both new REM stations, Des Sources and Pointe-Claire .
Other infrastructure work underway includes drilling to build the tracks’ elevated foundation structures and to date, 90 of the 150 for the network have been built already.
The massive launching beams are almost set for the eventual construction of the large concrete blocks that will make up the station’s raised deck. The large segments are built off set and then transported as needed.
The project time line predicts that in four years, the new Sunnybrooke and Pierrefonds-Roxboro REM stations will be in place instead of the current stations for the EOS commuter lines. The new Sunnybrooke station will be built over the Sunnybrooke Boulevard while the Pierrefonds-Roxboro station will be elevated, like the station slated for Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue.
