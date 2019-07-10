Over the next few days, REM construction around Fairview Shopping Mall will comtinue to cause multiple road closures for West Island Motorists.
Fairview Ave., which runs from the service road of the Trans-Canada to Brunswick Blvd., will be closed at night from 7 PM to 6 AM, until Julhy 12.
REM officials have also stated that there will be partial closures of Fairview Ave. during the days, which will be a headache for motorists during high traffic times. The take motorists via St Jean Blvd. and St. Charles Blvd. – two boulevards that are already highly congested during peak traffic hours.
The REM Pointe-Claire station, where construction is well on its way and can clearly be seen via the Trans-Canada will be located on Fairview Ave., near the service road. Since the base is already in place, the REM says the latest construction phase is focusing on building the elevated structures, which the light rail train network will run on.
In addition to Fairview Ave. being closed, the REM construction near Douglas B. Floreani St. in the borough of St-Laurent continues. Last week, the street was completely closed to traffic at night, and this week motorists will be able to access it once again.
As construction continues, many train and metro stations will be closed to motorists and commuters. The REM suggests public transportation users and motorists to stay up to date on closures by following their website located at http://www.stm.info/en/info/service-updates/rem-works-info.
