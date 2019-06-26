Rained Out WI Blues Fest rolls for July 20th

The West Island Blues Fest, that was rained out recently, will still happen and the new date is Saturday,July 20th.
The fun gets underway at 2:30 p.m. when Deacon George takes the stage.
For the 16th edition of the West Island Blues Festival, two more cities have been added as partners. Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pointe Claire have now joined the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro in assisting a fundraiser that has raised money for area charities including the West Island Black Community Association.
Other charities benefiting from this year’s edition will be AJOI, the West Island Women’s Shelter, Alzheimer Group Inc. and Literacy Without Limits. Last year's event raised more than $20,000 for area non-profit agencies.
The outdoor event will take place on Saturday, July 20th at Dollard-des-Ormeaux Park starting at 2:30 p.m. and includes performances by Sylvie Desgroseillers, Big J and the All Starz, The Third Stone and show closer the Freddie James Project.
