While the announcement by the provincial government to approve a much needed hospital for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges and other off island cities dates back almost a decade, last Friday the CAQ released the future site for the new hospital, slated to be ready for patients in 2026.
According to Health Minister Danielle McCann who spoke to reporters, the new property for the hospital will be adjacent to the 30 and 40 highways. Just north of the outlets centre.
“We are committed to providing all Quebecers with health infrastructure that meets their needs, especially in communities where there is such significant growth,”McCann said.
Construction is slated to only begin in February two years from now and the new hospital will feature about 400 beds and 11 operating rooms.
The hospital is long overdue as in the past decade alone, the off island population has grown consistently and many residents still have to come to the chronically over-filled Lakeshore General Hospital that serves the West Island all the way to Lachine leaving many off island residents with no alternatives at times but to go to Hawkesbury.
The new hospital is expected to service the 150,000 area residents in Vaudreuil-Solanges.
