Pumptrack comes to DDO today

There are pop up restaurants everywhere it seems and last week the Table de Quartier Sud de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (TQSOI) hosted its first ever community pop up event in Valois village and today it is Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s turn.
This pop up is for those seeking a little thrill with their physical fitness in the form of a set up Pumptrack, a portable course full of turns and bumps for bike, scooter and skateboarders alike.
The fun takes place at Westwood Park from 1:30 to 5 p.m. with professional demonstrations being offered at two and four along as well as experts on hand to help with any questions about the modular circuit.
Mayor Alex Bottausci noted on the city’s website that this unique pop up event can serve as “an opportunity for a family experience and a way to attract the attention of our youth to this new sport”.
According to the city’s release, this type of fitness is “ is very popular in Europe. Its key is the fact that the cyclist does not use his pedals to move, but rather the movements of his body in the bumps. Younger children learning the sport will develop a good grasp of the rules of the road when using two-wheel transportation.”
In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place Thursday, August 22nd at the same time and location.
