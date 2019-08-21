There will be no vampires in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue this coming Saturday, August 24th as they will simply not have a chance for survival considering the ever popular Garlic Festival returns to the Farmers Market highlighting all things garlic.
Numerous local vendors will be showcasing their harvest along wit the regular Saturday vendors as well as a few demonstrations like how to grow great garlic yourself, learn how to braid garlic, the many different types and even find out about how to get Black Garlic into your plate.
There will also be presentations about the future of agriculture and effective ways to help locally. Live music will be presented by Les Baricades and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location where the Farmers’ Market is held.
Because the event draws thousands of garlic lovers, the city has suggested that motorists take the opportunity to park in the EXO train station lot or in John Abbott College in the parking section north of the football field.
Visitors are encouraged to come early and enjoy some garlic tasting as well as learning about different ways to add garlic to your recipes.
