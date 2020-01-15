A 51-year-old man was attacked during the early morning hours last Thursday in a parking lot near his workplace in Dorval.
Police were called to the scene on Cote de Liesse, near Avenue Lajoie at 4:55 a.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and was taken to the hospital. He remained conscious on his way to the hospital.
The reason for the attack is unknown to the victim according to a statement he made to Police officers. Officers set up a parameter and verified surveillance cameras in the area.
According to Montreal police service (SPVM) spokesperson, Jean-Pierre Braband, the man was attacked by two white males and a suspicious dark SUV was seen leaving the scene.
The man is in stable condition. Police are continuing their investigation.
