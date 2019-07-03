Police are investigating a robbery that took place last Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at the Galeries des Sources plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. An armoured vehicle was allegedly broken into while the workers were inside the plaza. $1M in cash was allegedly stolen from the armoured vehicle but no arrests have yet been made, and no one was hurt.
Police are investigating $1M heist in the West Island
- By Katrina Arguin The Suburban
