Poirier joins Pointe Claire as Director of the Planning Department

Having worked for many years in Westmount, 26 as an employee in the Urban Planning Department, Joanne Poirier will be joining Pointe Claire as the city’s new Director of the Planning Department.
A member of the Ordre des architectes with a bachelor’s degree in architecture, some of her highlights include the recognition of the Glen Viaduct as a heritage building and serving on committees that saw the creation of the Westmount Recreation Centre as well as the MUHC (McGill University Health Centre).
Her role in Pointe Claire will be to update municipal by laws and to create an SPP (Special Planning Program) for the city’s industrial area.
“Her experience in urban planning and project and team management as well as her expertise in balancing land use development with a consideration for the living environment and sustainable development are assets for our city,” said Mayor John Belvedere.
