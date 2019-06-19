“Last summer, citizens took high interest in the project, bringing them together and proving the importance of sustainable development within Pointe-Claire,” said John Belvedere.
The mayor of Pointe Claire was talking about the return of six sheep who will be eco grazing once again at Edgewater Park, an initiative started last summer that was very popular with residents and West Islanders alike.
The sheep will be around until Sunday, July 14th and then again from Monday, August 5th until Sunday, August 18th.
The six sheep have an enclosure built for them as well as on site shepherd.
“This fun, educational initiative, which brought the community together, is in line with the City’s environmental orientations,” said Belvedere.
Should it be raining or extremely hot, the activities will be cancelled and the sheep can be fed as there is feed available on site for only a quarter.
A full schedule of activities pertaining to the sheep is available on the city’s website.
“Whether on foot or by bike, all are invited to drop by Edgewater Park, to have a picnic by Lake Saint-Louis, watch the sheep and take part in the exciting activities being held,” said Belvedere.
