Pointe Claire wants 15 more properties off the new SPZ flood maps

After a request by the city of Pointe Claire to have homes targeted as part of being in the new SPZ (special Planning Zone) flood map, 250 of the 265 affected properties were removed but the city still has 15 on the new map that need to be removed.
“We have already had close to 95% of the properties identified excluded from the Ministère’s draft order and we are still working to have the 15 remaining properties removed, they should not be included,” Mayor John Belvedere said in a release last week.
Criteria for removal from the new SPZ map for properties include not being flooded during the 2017 and 2019 flooding season as well as not being a 0 to 20 year flood plain zone.
“This is the case for all property owners on our territory,” noted city spokesperson Marie-Pier Paquette-Seguin.
“Therefore, no property should be included in the special planning zone order issued by the government to manage flood zones,” she noted.
“It is important that we continue to work on behalf of Pointe-Claire citizens with the Ministère, for both current and future generations,” Belvedere explained.
Consult the government’s new flood map map and include your postal code to see if your property falls within the new flood plain at https://www.cehq.gouv.qc.ca/zones-inond/ZIS-20190715/index.html
