Pointe-Claire Village to welcome Le Charlebois

Pointe-Claire village’s Pioneer building was erected in place of the old Pointe-Claire hotel and will now see new life in a next generation project commemorating its ancestral predecessor.
The Charlebois project serves as a prime example for all heritage areas as a model for the renaissance of long vacant or abandoned buildings while sustaining an area’s traditional feel. The model serves to maintain heritage sectors and contribute to properties’ historical value while keeping up actual value as opposed to leaving buildings to crumble into themselves.
The preservation of heritage areas takes on a whole new meaning in light of our new understanding of the importance of recycling which applies to everything that has been previously created, including real estate.
The Charlebois project represents a positive step for Pointe-Claire village towards regaining its healthy appearance through revitalization with a highly seasoned developer who captured the essence of the historical landmark and who is seeking to breath new life into a property that was rotting away. Many residents nick-named the location the “eye sore” of the village. Developer Greg Koegl saw the opportunity to nurse it back to health and inspire newcomers to discover the village while paying homage to the founders of the community.
The new project was named after Leon Charlebois, the founder of the old hotel and was specifically designed to suit the village. “The design was created with the spirit of the village’s atmosphere in mind.” Koegl, told The Suburban. “Our goal is to keep the Pioneer’s footprint alive through productive re-utilisation and to offer homes and business locations to those who seek to live and operate in the heart of the village they love while benefiting from top of the line amenities.” he said.
Local resident, Eric Fleming, expressed his view on the project to The Suburban this way, “The project makes a lot of sense and right now it is not a pretty building anyway, just a box falling apart so it might as well be replaced with something useful for the town and as long as some space at the bottom is used to pump out businesses to generate traffic to the area, it sounds good to me.”
Prospective buyer — Miranda L., told The Suburban that she finds the property interesting because her busy schedule requires her to downsize. “This is a perfect ‘upscale’ genre to downsize in, not far from where I currently own a home and conveniently located in a quaint village setting.” she explained.
One of Montreal’s most highly regarded real estate developers, Ben Cohen, Owner of Triad Inc. who is a well-known figure in mastering the concept of recycling major historical properties shared his view on Koegl’s project with The Suburban based on a lifetime of experience in the field. “I believe that we have a responsibility as developers to renew and bring life to sites in our communities which have outlasted their life cycle while respecting the local communities’ values.” Cohen explained. “I have seen Greg’s work over the last two decades and I am pleased to see that he maintains that respect.” he expressed.
