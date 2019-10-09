The city of Pointe Claire is seeking input from residents via an online survey pertaining to the future development of the city.
“We want to know your perception of your city as well as your vision of its future development to create an ever more pleasant and vibrant living environment. Your contribution is essential to this process,” said Mayor John Belvedere via press release.
The goal of the survey is to determine whether there needs to be a revision of municipal bylaws as well as priorities for the city’s Planning Program.
“The City of Pointe-Claire’s Planning Program was adopted nine years ago and is due for an update,” said the city via press release. “It defines the development vision for our territory with a view to improving the living environment while promoting sustainable development. Reviewing it will allow us to have it better reflect our shared vision and adapt it to the new social, economic and environmental realities of our society.”
Go online via the city’s website to take part in the Pointe Claire, It’s Who we Are survey where a myriad of topics are included namely leisure activities, the city’s heritage and the industrial park.
Residents have until Sunday, October 27th to take part in the electronic survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.