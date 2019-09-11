Construction of the new park honouring Tony Proudfoot has begun in Pointe Claire. “This park will honour its namesake, Mr. Proudfoot, and will give everyone a chance to move,” Pointe Claire Mayor John Belvedere explained.
“In addition to enhancing the leisure offer, it will be accessible and inclusive, allowing children with special needs of all kinds to enjoy it,” said the mayor. The park’s activities will be geared towards the younger set as well as adults who long to get out and get their fitness on. The park will also be wheelchair accessible with certain rides designed for those using four wheels to get around.
In lieu of grass, there will be synthetic turf like the kind found in certain soccer pitches as well as a spot for picnics and boast several different grades of slides.The park is planned to be open for residents next spring with construction aimed at being completed by this November.
“I’m proud of the involvement of citizens who helped design Tony-Proudfoot Park. This project is in line with our accessibility plan aimed at making Pointe-Claire a more adapted and inclusive living environment,” Belvedere noted.The city also wanted to thank all of the residents who took the time to participate in the naming of Proudfoot Park last year as well as adding their input towards what they wanted to see as activities and structures for the park that include sections for adults, those with reduced mobility, kids aged 6 to 12 and even a section for those 5 and under.
Mayor John Belvedere accompanied by the widow of Tony Proudfoot, Vicki Proudfoot, and District 6 Councillor David Webb visited the site of the future park to mark the beginning of construction.
