Pointe Claire’s Half Marathon nets 26K for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal

This past June, the city of Pointe Claire held a Half Marathon in partnership with Desjardins to raise money for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal and last week, Mayor John Belvedere gave a cheque for $26,543 for the cause.
“We are pleased to contribute to a cause that affects several families in our community and thus promote their well-being while supporting research,” said the Mayor at the check presentation ceremony held at Edgewater Park with members of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal in attendance.
It was the fourth time the city had run this event with 2,800 runners of all ages taking par,t which enabled the fundraiser to raise $5,000 more than the previous edition.
Belvedere noted the increase in funds for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal as “a success that reflects the spirit of support in our community.”
