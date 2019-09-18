Pointe Claire’s Half Marathon nets 26K for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal

(l to r) , Shelley Epstein, Vice-President of the Executive Committee of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal; Camille Isaacs-Morell, Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal; Éric Poulin, lead organizer of the Pointe-Claire Desjardins Half-Marathon, John Belvedere, Mayor of the City of Pointe-Claire; and Robert Labrosse, Chair of the Board of Directors of Caisse Desjardins de l’Ouest-de-l’Île.