Pointe Claire’s assessment role jumps by 22%

Like may other West Island municipalities, recent assessment roles from the city of Montreal have resulted in a large increase in value for properties in Pointe Claire, a jump of 22% over the last three years.
“This growth confirms the appeal of our city and its quality of life from a residential, commercial and industrial standpoint,” said Mayor John Belvedere. “It’s a real gain for homeowners since it’s above inflation.”
It is not a huge surprise for the mayor considering that two years ago, a study from MoneySense cited that Pointe Claire was rated number one in real estate on the entire island of Montreal.
“This new assessment will become effective January 1, 2020,” explained city spokesperson Marie Pier Paquette Seguin. “It is important to note that this growth is not directly reflected on the tax bill. Other factors come into play when preparing the municipal budget, including the service offer and municipal priorities, used to determine the tax rate.”
“This assessment roll is one of the elements we consider when preparing the municipal budget,” Belvedere said.
“Our goal is and will remain the same: to limit tax bill increases while continuing our strategy to improve and enhance the services offered to the community. We enjoy an outstanding quality of life in Pointe-Claire, and we want to preserve it for current and future generations,”said Belvedere.
Shoreline Work will go until mid November
Public work employees have been working on cleaning up the city’s shoreline for the last couple of weeks and will purées this work until it is completed in mid-November.
The goal, according to the city, is for the workers to “ remove dead or diseased trees, as well as invasive plants. This vegetation control is designed to promote the growth of native plants and healthy trees that naturally promote bank stabilization. Fall is an ideal time for this work, since it is outside of nesting periods.”
“All these actions serve to emphasize this special access to Lake Saint-Louis, which makes Pointe-Claire a distinctive place to live,” Belvedere noted.
