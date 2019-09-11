Pointe Claire releases Monarch Butteflies this Saturday

The loss of bees and Monarch butterflies across the world has made international headlines over the past few years and the city of Pointe Claire is proposing a family event this Saturday that where 150 Monarch butterflies will be released into the wild.
Starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until one, this coming Saturday at Pointe Claire’s Monarch Butterfly Educational Garden which is located next to the Terra Cotta Park municipal parking lot.
“This fun family celebration takes place in a garden that was created specifically to provide a living environment and breeding ground for monarch butterflies while giving citizens the opportunity to learn more about this endangered species,” Mayor John Belvedere noted.
Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch as there will be myriad of family activities as well as the butterflies being released at 10:30.
