The City of Pointe-Claire residential property values made a significant jump, gaining 24% resulting in a two precent tax increase for residential property owners.
The average home is now valued at $489,221 , an increase from last year’s $395,400.
“Owners of a property whose value has increased more than the average will therefore see their property tax raised a little more than the average,” explained city spokesperson Marie Pier Paquette Seguin.. “Conversely, owners whose property value has increased less will see their property tax decrease slightly.”
The budget for the city is $147.1 million, about a two percent increase from last year with almost “$64,750,400, or nearly 50% of the tax revenue, paid to the Ville de Montréal for agglomeration services, which include police, fire safety, public transit, water treatment, air quality, the municipal court and property assessment.”
Investments in the city will include repairing seven streets, building a new chalet for Grande-Anse park as well as building new docks to allow residents easier access to Lake St. Louis.
