Pointe Claire gets provincial infrastructure funding

Because of a provincial government grant, the city of Pointe Claire has been able to upgrade the water pipes for three streets.
The $1.2 million announcement was made last week at city hall by junior transportation Minister Chantal Rouleau,speaking entirely in French, along with Mayor John Belvedere and some of his council.
Charles, Sunnyside and Vanguard were the three avenues with the finishing work for the latter to be completed by the spring Rouleau told the assembled.
“Proper water infrastructure makes for a prosperous and durable municipalities,” Rouleau said. “We favour development for a quality of life that benefits residents for generations to come.”
Belvedere noted that the grant from the CAQ will benefit the city as there is $134 million in infrastructure work to complete. Belvedere also credits the creation of an infrastructure committee “that helps us carry out more projects from design to creation and in the last five years, we have reduced the number of water main breaks by half.”
Belvedere also noted that the city replaces “five to seven kilometres very year. Having the teamwork on infrastructure has helped us improve our efficiency in project planning and eventual execution.”
