The demolition of a post-war bungalow in Pointe-Claire has caused many residents to feel frustrated with the mess and dust it has left in the neighborhood. They are now asking the municipality of Pointe-Claire to implement bylaws to prevent this situation from happening again. This despite the fact that a city inspector had visited the site on the second day of the demolition.
According to a Pointe-Claire bylaw, a permit must be openly shown to others during the period of demolition. In fact, a permit was issued at 17 Bras d’Or Ave. Marie-Pier Paquette-Séguin, Pointe-Claire city spokesperson, said that an inspector visited the site again on Monday last week. She said that a “follow-up was done with the owner to have the permit displayed” for any upcoming work.
Ever since the demolition began two weeks ago, neighbours were concerned with the dust contaminating the air around the neighborhood. Demolition workers had said that water would be used to control dust participles, but there was no evidence that this was done.Concern has also been voiced about the possibility of asbestos in the air because of the demolition.
An inspection report was issued by the property owner of 17 Bras d’Or Ave. and it was given to the municipality of Pointe-Claire. This report stated that the parameters of the inspection did not include taking down walls or removing floors to verify the materials contained within. The report also said that no toxic substances were present during the demolition, but did not mention the presence of asbestos.
There are currently 22 homes slated for demolition in Pointe Claire. Some residents have called for tightening of demolition bylaws. Councillor Brent Cowan has said that he would bring these concerns to caucus.
