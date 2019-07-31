Pointe Claire cultural project lauded at art gala

When the city of Pointe Claire hosted the Geopoetics cultural project two years ago at Stewart Hall, it knew it had a great art exposition but never expected to be lauded for its cultural contribution.
Recently, the city was awarded a special mention for Geopoetics at the Les Arts et la Ville network gala where it was acknowledged in the culture and development category.
The artistic project ran from May to October in 2017 and combined the talents of 25 artists encompassing a dozen outdoor art works and was “visited by 12,000 people, this major cultural project has been extraordinarily popular and successful,” said Pointe Claire Mayor John Belvedere.
“Geopoetics has proven to be an exceptional professional exhibition conceived, created and implemented by 3,500 citizens, and testifies to our community, ever united, strong and supportive,” noted the mayor.
“The project was organized around a cultural democratization process based on artistic excellence aimed at a broad audience,” explained city spokesperson Marie pier Paquette Seguin. “Created by and for the community, Geopoetics has spread across the metropolitan region of Montréal, the province of Quebec and across Canada through its journey of discovery, unique creations, exhibitions by contemporary artists and creative citizen initiatives.”
“This exhibition has been a remarkable success that we can all be proud of. These awards from the Canadian Museums Association and the Les Arts et la Ville network confirm our efforts to make art more accessible to our entire community,” said Belvedere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.