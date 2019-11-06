Pointe Claire council ready to meet residents for Saturday chats

Once again, the city of Pointe Claire is organizing meet and greets with city councillors this Saturday morning and afternoon taking place at a number of chalets and churches.
“It is important for us to hear what citizens in their district think, so that we can ensure Pointe Claire is able to serve their needs as best as possible,” explained Mayor John Belvedere.
The objective of the informal get togethers is to give taxpayers a chance to “share your needs, ideas and wishes to make Pointe Claire a city that best reflects who you are.”
The meeting series started last Saturday with councillors Claude Cousineau and Paul Bissonnette, district one and two councillors as well as Cyhtia Horman, district five, and district six councillor Eric Stork.
This coming Saturday, residents living in district three can meet their council representative, Kelly Thorstad-Cullen from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the St. Columba by the Lake Presbyterian Church and district four councillor Tara Stainforth from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cedar Chalet.
District six councillor David Webb will be at the Cedar Chalet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. next Saturday and Brent Cowan, councillor for district eight, will be available at the St. Columba by the Lake Presbyterian Church location from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Residents who wish to know what district they are in can go online and find out via www.pointe-claire.ca/en/city/search-by-address/
There will be coffee served and participants are encouraged to bring their own mugs.
