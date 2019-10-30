Pointe Claire continues to reduce waste destined for land fills

“This achievement is a result of the many actions taken by the City as well as citizens’ strong commitment to sustainable development for the better of current and future generations,” said John Belvedere.
The mayor of Pointe Claire was lauding the efforts of the city for its recent good news in terms of sustainable development and reducing rate in landfills.
Pointe Claire was recently thanked by the city of Montreal for ranking amongst the top municipalities on the island in terms of waste management. Some of the city’s recent initiatives have been the new cork recycling program, bringing the message to area schools about the importance of recycling and getting rid of large appliances, electronics and old furniture at eco centres or other recycling drop offs in lieu of usual garbage collection.
Belvedere said that these added measures “shows how important protecting the environment and proper sorting is to our community.”
Another environmental project the city has in mind will be to introduce eight homes to the zero waste challenge with registration for interested families coming in December.
