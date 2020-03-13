Pointe Claire closes arena, pool and library due to coronavirus

“We care deeply about the health of our residents,” said John Belvedere. The mayor of Pointe Claire was referring to the city’s “preventative closure of the Aquatic Centre, the Arena and the Library as of Friday, March 13, 2020, until further notice.
“This preventive measure reflects the Québec government’s directives and the City of Montréal’s guidelines designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” said the mayor.
The city suggests that anyone with questions or concerns about the COVID 19 virus go online for information from the provincial government on https://www.quebec.ca/sante/problemes-de-sante/a-z/coronavirus-2019/ or the federal government’s site at https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html
