“We are committed to developing the Pointe-Claire Village in a harmonious way, and this new unifying project is in line with the Special Planning Program vision, which aims to make it a prime destination for residents, workers and visitors alike,” said John Belvedere.
The mayor of Pointe Claire was referring to a new parcel of land recently authorized for purchase by the city council at a special council meeting held last week. The new lot purchase is the green space located on Lakeshore and Cartier as well as the civic addresses of 261 through 265.
“During the 2013 and 2017 election campaigns, I announced my vision for the City to buy these lots so that the entire community can benefit from them.,” Belvedere told the assembled. “Today, this is becoming a reality thanks to our joint efforts and this major investment in the village.”
The mayor added that the city’s vision is clear. “We want this entrance to the village to be an attractive place for public life.
“We have several ideas about how to develop the site, including a public building with washroom facilities, an outdoor public market, a green space with trees, bike racks and public benches, a moveable stage for concerts and shows, and even an ice rink,” said Belvedere.
Public consultations are expected for the spring where commercial merchants and residential taxpayers’ input will be sought for the village’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.