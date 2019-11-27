With the white stuff likely staying for a long time, the cities of Dorval and Pointe Claire have enacted their snow protocols for the season and they are asking all motorists to adhere to the seasonal norms.
For both cities, parking overnight on municipal streets is suspended until mid April to allow for the safe and efficient passage of snow clearing vehicles.
Motorists in Pointe Claire who need special permission to park on the street can park twice during the winter but need to inform public security. In Dorval, drivers are asked to respect any orange temporary signs during a snow collection phase and to make sure that vehicles parked in driveways do not back onto the street to allow snow removal vehicles easy access without striking any private property.
Shovelling snow from a driveway onto the street is prohibited as well as placing snow within a meter of a fire hydrant, a rule that applies to both municipalities.
In the event of a car being towed in Dorval, unfortunate residents are asked to call SPVM 5 at 514.280.0105 or Dorval Public Works at 514.633.4046.
Pointe Claire’s snow removal policy clicks into gear when more than five centimetres of snow have fallen and workers take the snow storm in two phases, clearing and then removal. Major arteries, school and hospital zones are top priority followed by the rest of the territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.