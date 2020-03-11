Along with two partners, MOBA and Espaces Strategies, PME MTL West Island is hosting several meetings with area businesses as part of a study for the REM light rail project.
“The objective is to meet with them to discuss ways to optimize businesses in the West Island with the new REM so we are asking them what kind of public transportation system do they need to optimize their services,” PME MTL West Island Executive Director Nicolas Roy told The Suburban.
“We want to discuss the best practices to put into place for the West Island,” said Roy.
The first session is taking place Tuesday, March 17 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Novotel Airport Hotel and will focus on Lachine, the south of Dorval and the Technoparc. Two days later, businesses from Baie d’Urfé, Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, Beaconsfield, Kirkland, Pointe Claire, north of Dorval, DDO and Ste. Genevieve will be the areas discussed at the Pointe Claire Holiday Inn at the sane time while the third seminar will be on Thursday, March 26th in St. Laurent for Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Mont Royal, Ahuntsic-Cartierville and St. Laurent.
Some of the issues discussed will be like the example Roy gave which is “the current challenge for workers to get to the Baie d’Urfé industrial park for early or night shifts because getting there at those times is a challenge for those taking public transportation.”
Another point to be discussed is that currently, “all bus routes end up at Fairview but how will changes be made once the REM is up and running,” said Roy. “The STM has a plan but we want to make sure businesses get to add their input in order to benefit their area.”
Invitations have been made to area businesses and Roy is expecting a good turnout for all three sessions because ”the REM, once it is here for 2023, will be a game changer and we need businesses to be there as their voice will be significant for the results of this study.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.