Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wants to build one of the largest urban parks in Canada, in the West Island of Montreal. The “Grand Parc de l’Ouest” project would span over 3000 hectares, of which 1600 hectares would become a newly protected area.
The park plan would link Île-Bizard to Cap St-Jacques through the Morgan Arboretum, the Bois-de-la-Roche agricultural park and l’Anse-à-l’Orme park. The Mayor’s plan goes as far as to include an organic vegetable farm, bicycle trails and a river shuttle to connect Île-Bizard to Pierrefonds.
The proposed land for the park has an obstacle to face – the land around the l’Anse-à-l’Orme area, as envisioned by Mayor Plante’s plan, is currently being reviewed for a development project by Les Immeubles l’Équerre. The development plan would include 5000 to 6000 residences on 185 hectares of the l’Anse-à-l’Orme area.
Other items on the developer’s proposal include the construction of a boulevard, shops and schools. The plan was originally proposed in 2015. The developers argue that the project would generate both revenue and employment, a feat that cannot be overlooked with the growing housing crisis in Montréal. They believe it would be one suitable solution to the shortage of affordable housing available in the cities core.
This year alone, the Island of Montreal saw the largest migration of families — some 23,000 people — who left the Island in search of affordable homes in suburbs. This was the largest migration to areas outside the core of Montreal since 2009-2010.
In response to the concerns of environmental groups, the developers have stated they will ensure the area is developed and buildings constructed in a way that respects the area’s biodiversity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.