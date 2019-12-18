Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s creation of the 3,000 hectare Grand parc de l’Ouest (Grand Western Park) that will encompass various established green spaces such as Cap-Saint-Jacques, l’Anse-à-l’Orme and Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc among others, has gotten even bigger with the acquisition of 140 new hectares.
“With more than 3,000 hectares in area, the new park will be the largest municipal park in the country,” Plante said during the announcement in early August “This is a historic moment marking a major turning point in protecting wetlands and to value our green spaces. This park will ensure the protection of ten percent of green space on the island of Montreal.”
The newly acquired green space is located in Pierrefonds-Roxboro and was purchased from Grilli Development Inc. for a sum of $73 million.
“This purchase illustrates the seriousness of our intentions for this park,” Plante said at a press conference held last Thursday.
Plante noted that the recent purchase will help enlarge the park and that her administration “has made more green space acquisitions in the last five months that were done in the last 15 years.”
The city of Montreal plans to consult with residents on the park’s vision and anyone interested in taking part can do so by following the instructions online via realisonsmtl.ca/GrandParcOuest.
