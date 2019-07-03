Pine Beach goes All Inclusive for a day

The city of Dorval is inviting water sport enthusiasts to enjoy All Inclusive access to Pine Beach this coming Saturday as part of the city’s ongoing Nautical Festival.
This Saturday’s event, the third of its kind and back by popular demand, called Discover Dorval on the Lake starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.
There will be on site food trucks, face painting for the kids and some inflatable games as well as other free activities taking place on land and in the water. Canoes and kayaks will also be available for rental.
This year’s edition of the event will take on a tropical style feeling with nods to an all inclusive resort experience.
In the event of inclement weather, the day’s activities will be rescheduled to Sunday, July 7th.
To get a full rundown on all of the activities planned for this Saturday at Pine Beach, go online at www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
