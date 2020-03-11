Pincourt holds blood drive

The city of Pincourt would like to thank the 85 donors who came out last week to donate the gift of life, a pint of blood.
And while the goal of the city’s drive was to collect 100 pints from 100 donors, Pincourt’s city council wanted to thank those that came out since one donation of blood can in turn help four people in need.
The Pincourt Town Council Blood Drive was organized by Hema Quebec.
To learn more about Hema Quebec or to organize a blog drive in your community, list them online via www.hema-quebec.qc.ca.
